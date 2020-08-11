Paris City Council on Monday voted 5-2 to increase the Paris Economic Development Corp. board from five to seven members, and councilors appointed two new directors.
Chase Coleman and Stephen Terrell will join newly named directors Josh Bray and Curtis Fendley and holdover members Shay Bills, Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Mihir Pankaj.
The bylaws change also specified that City Council approve any PEDC expenditure or obligation of more than $400,000.
Monday’s vote was the third since June on the bylaws change, which requires five affirmative votes. Councilors were unanimous on the change at a June meeting but approval failed 4-2 on July 27 after City Attorney Stephanie Harris advised that a motion to approve a bylaws change at the June 22 meeting was illegal.
In making the June 22 motion to increase directors to seven with one being a city council member, Councilor Derrick Hughes used the word “appointed,” according to Harris.
The city attorney said the word “appointed” made the motion illegal because of a Texas Local Government Code provision requiring economic development directors be appointed by the municipality that creates the corporation.
Councilors Renae Stone and Derreck Hughes cast the “no” votes at the July meeting with Steve Clifford, Paula Portugal, Linda Knox and Clayton Pilgrim voting in favor. At the time, Stone expressed opposition to a provision for a council member to be appointed to the PEDC board. Pilgrim removed the provision from Monday night’s motion.
Stone joined Clifford, Portugal, Knox and Pilgrim in the affirmative vote with newly named Councilor Gary Savage joining Hughes in voting against the change.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a resolution designating Loop 286 as a non-radioactive hazardous material route following recent Texas Department of Transportation approval. Hazardous material routing signs can now be placed along the loop, according to City Engineer Carla Eastman.
