DEPORT - The Deport Volunteer Fire Department will host a second fundraising Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. until sales are done Saturday.
The fire station is at 154 Monroe St, at the north end of Main and Monroe streets.
New items have been donated, and the sale will include a wide variety of goods including furniture, kitchenware, tools, lamps, new bedding and more.
For information, call Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884 or Global Tech at 903-209-8981.
