This year’s Christmas parade will look a little different as it moves through Paris. Instead of the floats moving, this year, the viewers will.
“We will park the floats in one place and the spectators will drive through,” parade organizer Kari Daniels said.
A popular move this holiday season, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, many cities are going for a reverse parade, she said.
“Cheri Bedford (the city’s Main Street director), came to me with this idea,” Daniels said. “Cheri said McKinney, a big city, was doing it as well.”
The idea struck her as a solid one, since it allows everyone to socially distance properly, she said. And, with rising cases across the state, anything that encourages social distancing is a plus.
“As the organizer, and this is my 11th year, I was stressing out, because I know how many people crowd around (during the parade),” Daniels said.
The route this year will also be a little bit different, although it will still start at the Lamar County Courthouse, she said.
“We will start the lineup at the courthouse parking lot,” Daniels said. “And the route goes down to the Downtown Farmers Market, and down that little street (left on West Sherman), by Bywaters Park and back (to the courthouse).”
At last year’s parade, Norm and Patsy Davis were supposed to be the grand marshals, but they had to cancel at the last moment because Norm got sick. This year, the Davises are back as marshals, Daniels said. The couple owned Williams Sporting Goods in downtown Paris for many years.
Since this year’s parade isn’t shutting down traffic along the roads through downtown, Daniels said no candy will be passed out.
“I would personally prefer people stay on their float,” she said.
Because of the logistics of assigning each float its own spot along the route, she encouraged everyone to sign up as early as possible. Organizers want to make sure there is enough room along the route for every float, she said.
Floats can register at downtownptx.com, Daniels added. The cost is $30 per float.
