A downtown study of traffic around the square with stop signs instead of signal lights will begin Dec. 6 rather than Monday, according to city officials. The change is necessitated because of a delayed delivery date for the signs.
Paris City Council approved the study at an Oct. 25 meeting on a recommendation from the Paris Traffic Commission and Paris Main Street in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District. The move is toward the implementation of the Toole Design Group plan adopted in 2018 with an ultimate goal of reverting to two way traffic around the square.
The study is to determine a change in traffic flow not only in the downtown area but also on other cross-town streets, according to information presented at the Oct. 15 meeting by Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Mack.
