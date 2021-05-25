Lamar County received its first installment of an expected $9 million in federal funds Friday without instructions about how to use the money.
“I deposited a check for $4.5 million on Friday,” County Auditor Kayla Hall said during a brief recess at a Commissioners’ Court meeting Monday morning. “We won’t officially receive the money until we figure out how to budget it.”
The money is part of a $9 trillion pandemic relief measure established by the American Rescue Plan and signed into law by President Joseph Biden in March. It is part of the $65.1 billion the act sets aside to help county governments cover costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and to support an economic recovery.
“I understand there will be restrictions on how the money can be spent, so we are waiting to receive instructions before we budget it,” County Judge Brandon Bell said.
Meanwhile, commissioners officially received an additional $924,308 in federal CARES Act funding from the Texas Department of Emergency Management as reimbursement for expenses incurred by the county as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court also received $120,000 from a Help America Vote Act grant made possible by a $380 million appropriation signed into law by President Donald Trump as part of the 2018 Consolidated Appropriations Act.
In other action, commissioners extended until June 14 a declaration of disaster due to “the continued worldwide spread of Covid-19” and approved letting bids for road materials, mainly base rock and oil, a part of roughly $1.5 million budgeted for roads in a $5.2 million capital improvement project supported by $4.5 million in borrowed funds. As they have done on past votes related to the project, Bell and Commissioner Lonnie Layton voted against the motion.
Commissioners also approved Resource Management to provide administrative services for a Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs HOME program, gave approval to the sale of a case loader as surplus material, approved a budget calendar with workshops set to begin June 21, reviewed the county’s health insurance policy for the coming year, approved a computer use policy and changed a June 28 meeting to June 22.
