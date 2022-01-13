No one can control the weather, but people can be ready for whatever conditions it brings.
Toward that end, a coalition of service groups, churches, and community and school leaders met Jan. 6 to develop a preparedness plan for the area.
“We had a great community meeting. The energy was great,” said Jenny Wilson, executive director of United Way of Lamar County. “The overwhelming feeling was that we have to take care of the people in our community. That is the only way our community can be strong.”
The plan calls for a trigger to open warming stations and open a line of communication among the groups.
Then there is the need for locations to house those who need to come in out of the cold. Currently, the daytime warming centers are Horizon House, CitySquare Paris and the Salvation Army, with the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ serving as the overnight warming center.
The group identified the need for an overnight shelter on the west side of town, and planners are hopeful at least one west side overnight shelter can be secured.
Shelly Braziel, executive director of Horizon House, said she is hopeful that other churches will be inspired by the spirit of James Hanley of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
“I cannot stress how amazing James and his church are. They really stepped up last year (in the big snowstorm) and continue to do so,” said Braziel, who also heads the Lamar County Human Resources Council. “We need somebody on the westside to provide a gym or some place for overnight.”
Horizon House is a transitional shelter, not an emergency shelter, she said.
“We are always at our capacity,” she said. “We really need others to step up.”
Another need is volunteers to carry out the plan.
“One of our biggest needs is volunteers,” Wilson said. “We need volunteers from other churches, other agencies and organizations.”
Volunteers will be used to get the word out to people they see on the street who might need a place to go to warm up.
“We need to form street outreach teams to find and transport people to warming centers,” Wilson said.
“We need to have churches to drive their vans around,” Braziel said.
The group also sees the need for more volunteers at the warming centers.
“If the warming center is open, you can just show up at North Lamar or CitySquare. They are going to put you to work,” Wilson said.
CitySquare’s executive director Derald Bulls put together a call for volunteers that he will send out to area churches so their congregations will be aware of the need. There are also plans to install permanent signage that can go in all nonprofit agencies, schools, city buildings like the library, truck stops and buses, Wilson said.
The group also is going to need donations of most everything.
“We need pillows, coats, blankets, gloves, hygiene supplies, snacks and water,” Wilson said.
Braziel said her group is planning to do a drive for donations soon for things like coffee, water, jerky, snacks such as granola bars. She said her organization will act as the storehouse for emergency supplies.
Security was another area of need the group discussed.
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal was one of the community leaders at the planning meeting.
“I asked the city manager to meet with the police chief and discuss the possibility of providing night security when the warming center is open for overnight stays,” she wrote in an email. “I believe this is for a public benefit, caused by a force of nature. Mr. (Grayson) Path and Chief (Richard) Salter are considering all the possibilities and ramifications of providing the security and will work on how best to provide that support without taking away from officers on patrol.”
Portugal said she was impressed by the meeting.
“Yesterday’s (Jan. 9) meeting of stakeholders accomplished laying the groundwork for getting help to the most needy in our city. It was an impressive combination of leaders of our nonprofits and city and church volunteers. We are very fortunate to live in a caring, loving community like Paris,” she wrote.
Bulls said the meeting put everyone on the path to cooperation in times of crisis. Handley agreed.
“It was a really good meeting. We set a few guidelines,” he said. “It is a lot of folks that will be working together for the community. I am very proud of our group and the other groups for what we all do for this community.”
Wilson is also thankful for all the support shown by area leaders to make the community stronger, she said.
“It is so nice when people in leadership positions make the time to meet to discuss the community needs,” she said, adding more meetings are planned in the future to deal with specifics that will arise.
Those interested in helping the community be prepared for emergencies can get on the email list by writing to jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
