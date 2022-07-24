Paris Harley-Davidson was the place to be in Paris on Saturday, as hundreds turned out on a hot, sunny day with a toy during the Christmas in July toy collection drive for Toys for Tots sponsored by the Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Detachment of the Marine Corps Reserve League in conjunction with The Salvation Army.

The heat didn’t seem to bother those in attendance as they listened to the 100 Proof band perform and enjoyed a barbecue meal served by the Paris Harley-Davidson staff.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.