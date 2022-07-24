Paris Harley-Davidson was the place to be in Paris on Saturday, as hundreds turned out on a hot, sunny day with a toy during the Christmas in July toy collection drive for Toys for Tots sponsored by the Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Detachment of the Marine Corps Reserve League in conjunction with The Salvation Army.
The heat didn’t seem to bother those in attendance as they listened to the 100 Proof band perform and enjoyed a barbecue meal served by the Paris Harley-Davidson staff.
“We’re very thankful for our partnership with Toys for Tots,“ local Salvation Army Major Dolores Watts said. “I think this is the 14th year that they have worked with the Salvation Army so we’re very grateful for their partnership and for what they do.”
Watts also expressed appreciation to the Harley-Davidson dealership for sponsoring the event year after year.
“They are a big part of this community and help in so many ways,” Watts said. “I am just proud to be here today and to be a member of this loving and giving community.”
Teresa Clay, a volunteer with Baby Gunns Animal Rescue, brought her granddaughter to have a photo made with Santa Claus, drop off an unwrapped toy and sign up for the $250 gift card giveaway.
“I am just happy to be a part of this day and be able to help with pet adoptions and support needy children with toys for Christmas,” Clay said while her granddaughter sat in Santa helper Bryan Ogburn’s lap for a photo.
Ogburn, who lives in Texarkana, is in his third year as the drive’s Summer Santa.
“I love doing things for kids, and I enjoy being here,” Ogburn said.
Toys for Tots coordinator Richard McIntire, with the local Marine Corps League detachment, took the stage shortly before lunch service began to thank those in attendance and to introduce women from the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild who presented former Marine Corps League chaplain Robert Louis Guyman a memorable quilt for his service to the country.
Speaking about Toys for Tots, McIntire noted the drive nationally is in its 75th year. Last year the organization handed out 18 million toys across the country.
“Locally we gave out 4,100 toys to 1,000 children here in Lamar County,” McIntire said. “Again, we can’t do it without your help.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
