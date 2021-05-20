PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees retained the same slate of officers for the 2021-22 year at a meeting last week with Michael Sessums as president, Jerrod Bankhead as vice-president and David Basinger as secretary.
The board also accepted recommendations from the superintendent for new teachers to include Trystan Chapman, Justin Hampton and Jeri Brakebill, all assigned to Blossom Elementary.
Recent retirements include Michelle Gillie and Dana Nutt, both teachers at Blossom; Susan Roach, high school secretary; and Dale Perry, custodian at Deport.
