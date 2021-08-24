The Paris Junior College Board of Regents approved the 2021-22 budget at Monday night’s meeting, which included significant raises for all the staff and faculty.
“I did feel bad, because in a couple of areas we had cut our adjunct and other low pay, pretty significantly, and I went ahead and brought some of those back up,” President Pam Anglin said, “and then I added money I had taken out of utilities to make sure that the budget balanced, and I added one faculty position for computer sciences.”
The raises are as follows: 1.5% increase for the faculty table, with faculty increasing a step on the salary tables receiving a more than 2% raise; classified employees receiving a step increase, as well as the tables increased by 5%; custodial tables increased by 1.5% and everyone receives a step raise; 2% increase for administrators and professional; and the maintenance employees are not on tables, but will receive at 10% raise as well.
The board approved the balanced budget unanimously.
The board also agreed to transfer up to $3.5 million of excess revenues over expenditures to the Renewals and Replacements fund at the end of August to help cover a long list of deferred maintenance projects.
Pending a clarification on the fees up front, the board hired architectural firm Pfluger to design the new apartments on campus — to replace the Masters Apartments, which are full of asbestos — and the new Greenville Workforce Center. Anglin told the board that typically on projects under $10 million, the firm takes 7% of the construction costs as its payment, but she felt they could negotiate that down further.
The board moved to pay off the 2012 bond, which covered the Math & Science Building, and held a hearing on the proposed tax rate of .0815 per $100 valuation.
“That doesn’t generate a lot of extra revenue,” Anglin told the board at the last budget meeting.t
After executive session, the board made the following changes to the staff: accepted the promotion/reassignment of Heath Thomas from Instructor to Instructor/Coordinator, Emergency Medical Services (EMS); the employment of History Instructor Micha Flowers and EMS Instructor James Smith, Jr.; the rescinded resignations of Licensed Vocational Instructor Danielle Gerhardt-Gilbreath and Associate Degree Nursing Instructor Dwana Hollidai; and the resignations of PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Instructor (night) Johnny Glasco, Licensed Vocational Nursing Instructor Tammy Goodman and Educational Opportunity Center Advisor Tonya Yeager.
