The City Council plans to discuss a possible transfer of money from the water fund to the general fund to cover some operating expenses and whether or not to declare Juneteenth a city holiday when the members meet Tuesday in City Hall at 6 p.m.
Council members also plan to talk about amending an ordinance dealing with outdoor burnings to provide for severability and repeat offender violations.
An executive session is also scheduled to discuss progress on hiring a city manager and other personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.