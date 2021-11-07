An academic social theory linking racism, race and power that first gained popularity at universities now has filtered into state politics and is making an appearance locally.
An inquiring taxpayer first brought local attention to the theory when he questioned if critical race is being taught at North Lamar ISD at an Oct. 18 meeting. Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined conservative Republican state Rep. Matt Krause in an investigation of books in local school libraries that cover race, gender and sexual orientation in public schools. In June, Abbott signed a law similar to those approved by legislatures in other GOP-controlled states limiting how race and racism can be taught in school.
Critical race theory is an academic discipline that holds that racial issues in society are influenced, created and maintained by societal structures and cultural assumptions. It focuses on gender, race, class, national origin and how each factor can change a person’s experience within society. In the United States, specifically, the theory argues that white supremacy, white privilege and institutional racism are perpetuated throughout society, and that people of color are victims.
A check with local schools late last week revealed none of Lamar County’s four school districts has received a request to search for books on a list of about 800 that Krause targeted in his investigation. Superintendents all say their districts teach what is recommended by Texas Education Agency, and that they are following the requirements of state legislation, as signed into law June 9, that prevents the teaching of critical race.
“Critical race theory “is not a part of the social studies, or any curriculum in North Lamar ISD,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said in email correspondence following the Oct. 18 meeting in response to taxpayer James Warmerdam’s appearance. “Critical race theory has never been included in K-12 curriculum in Texas. HB 3979, passed in the 87th Legislative Session, and then SB 3, passed during the Special Session, prohibits CRT from being taught in Texas. North Lamar ISD abides by Texas laws and guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
“While North Lamar ISD serves a diverse community and values the thoughts, beliefs, perspectives and experiences of all our students and staff, we will not teach anything, CRT included, that has not been vetted and adopted by the Texas State Board of Education.”
Other county superintendents offered similar responses, and said their districts have had no inquiries about the subject.
“Chisum ISD teaches the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills as adopted by the State Board of Education,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “Currently, we have not been contacted about the theory, nor have we had any public information requests about it.”
“At PISD, we follow the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, which are state standards for what students should know and be able to do,” Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said, noting that the state board has legislative authority to adopt standards for each subject of the required curriculum.
Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard had a similar response.
“We teach only what is in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, and to my knowledge no one has mentioned critical race theory,” Ballard said.
“That’s a cop out,” Warmerdam said when told last week about superintendent responses to whether critical race is being taught locally. “Why do we have local school boards if the state makes all the decisions? What I want is a reassurance from local school boards that critical race theory is not being taught to our students.”
Warmerdam said he hopes the end result of his efforts in questioning the North Lamar district will be to enlighten parents to a possible problem with what is being taught their children, and to encourage parents to pay attention.
“School districts have now been put on notice,” Warmerdam said. “I say to parents, ‘Look at what your children are bringing home, and ask your children about what they are being taught and said in school. Then if you have a concern, then you do something.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.