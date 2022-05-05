What better place to experience a natural Texas than Cooper Lake State Park. Hear the rhythmic drubbing of a piliated woodpecker, the lonesome wail of a family of coyotes, the evening chorus of leopard, green tree and bullfrogs. May is a birders’ paradise. See some of our newest park inhabitants — white-tailed deer fawn.
Across both park units, as summertime approaches, a total of 14 programs will be presented that are focused on family fun and learning about our natural world. Our highlighted programs for May are archery, astronomy, and art. Learn the basics of archery while honing your skills shooting at actual targets. Spend the evening stargazing with a ranger. Hear stories about the heavens. Peer through a high-powered telescope taking a trip back in time. “Art in the Park” is a visitor favorite. Unleash your inner artist and create nature art while listening to stories about our natural world. Learn about a wide variety of plants and animals common to this part of Texas through additional programs and so much more.
By Memorial Day, the waters of Cooper Lake will be beckoning swimmers. With gas prices being high, why not experience an amazing staycation at the park swimming, relaxing and enjoying our white sandy beaches. Just add palm trees and you would think you’re in Florida.
Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends by relaxing at a picnic table watching your food cook on one of our many day-use picnic grills. If you are camping, relaxing around a campfire at the park in the evening, listening to the sounds of the night is unbeatable. The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or meal with family, friends, or fellow campers.
Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass and catfish are commonly caught at both park units. May is a great time to fish at Cooper Lake. Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park.
Other popular activities are hiking our trails, just resting under a giant post oak tree or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate, and recharge your soul.
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under are always free. Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily after obtaining a free Bluebonnet Pass. Seniors, get yours today.
Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for 12 months from the month of purchase. All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.
For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur, 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek, 903-395-3100.
