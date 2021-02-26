Fire and rescue

FEB. 25 to FEB. 26

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Feb. 25

6:55 to 0:25, 1418 W. Shiloh St.

10:29 to 11:37 p.m., 1805 Maple Ave.

First Responder-Paris

Feb. 25

12:37 to 1:04 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.

11:35 p.m., to 12:41 a.m., 372 3rd St. NW.

Public Service

Feb. 25

11:48 to a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

1:27 to 1:40 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

11:47 p.m., to 12:02 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.