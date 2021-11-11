SAN ANTONIO - North Lamar High School’s marching band ranked fourth Wednesday in the 2021 UIL State Finals 4A competition after coming in sixth in the State Preliminary contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The band scored a 22 in the Finals after scoring a 33 in Preliminaries.
Paris High School’s marching band also competed in 4A, coming in 19th with a score of 90 in the Preliminary round.
In the 2A classification, Clarksville High School’s band placed highest in Preliminaries at eighth place with a score of 34, under seventh place by a single point. The top seven teams competed in the State Finals.
Rivercrest High School’s band finished in 14th place with a score of 61, and Honey Grove High School’s band finished in 15th with a score of 75.
