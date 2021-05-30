WYLIE — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Texas A&M AgriLife Texas Water Resources Institute are collaborating with local stakeholders, business owners and residents to help protect and improve water quality in Bois d’Arc Lake through the development of a watershed protection plan.
Watershed protection plans are a voluntary, non-regulatory approach for addressing water quality issues, and have been developed in a number of watersheds throughout the state.
Bois d’Arc Lake is the first major reservoir constructed in Texas in nearly 30 years. The 16,641-acre reservoir will help meet the water demands for our growing region of 1.8 million people and provide recreation and economic opportunities for years to come.
“Our goal is to protect water quality in the lake through development of a watershed protection plan with input from local communities,” said David Cowan, NTMWD Watershed Manager and coordinator for the Bois d’Arc Lake WPP project.
The public is invited to join the Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Partnership and attend the WPP kickoff meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 9. The meeting will be at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St..
Information on the WPP is available at boisdarclake.org/construction/the-bois-darc-lake-watershed. This meeting will inform participants about background conditions in the Bois d’Arc Lake watershed and describe how a WPP can help protect this important water resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.