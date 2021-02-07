At its recent annual meeting, First Federal Community Bank, SSB announced the promotion of three employees. Brad Meyers was promoted to executive vice president and Alisha Rhoades and Bow Willis were promoted to vice president.
Meyers joined the bank as a vice president in 2015 after he and his wife, Neda, moved to Paris from Elgin, Oklahoma. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2017. He has more than 20 years of banking experience in Lawton, Duncan, and Elgin, Oklahoma. He works primarily as a commercial loan officer but has responsibilities in operations as well.
Meyers is a graduate of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, and the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado. He is a board member of Cypress Basin Hospice.
“Brad brought his experience and education to our bank, and he has blended in very well with our operation,” said Richard Amis, president and CEO of the bank. “He should be a long-term employee and positive influence for First Federal.”
Rhoades has been an employee of First Federal since 1999. She started as a teller at the Loop 286 location and has also served as a customer service representative and loan secretary. She was promoted to assistant vice president in 2017 and is currently a mortgage loan officer at the Loop location.
Rhoades is a graduate of Clarksville High School, a 2002 graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce, and also a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Banking. She was part of the 2019 Leadership Lamar County class and currently serves on the board. She and her husband, Sean, live in the Paris area with their three children, Chance, Presley and Luke. The family are members of Bethel Baptist Church in Clardy.
“We take great pride in continuing our offering of home loans to our markets, and Alisha has proven to be a great ambassador for our bank in working with her customers,” Amis said. “She is basically home grown, working for our bank for 20-plus years. We like her a lot and congratulate her on her promotion.”
Willis has been with the bank for 10 years. He started as a part-time teller and has held several different positions in the bank through the years. He was promoted to assistant vice president in 2018. He is currently the branch manager of the Clarksville location where he also serves as a loan officer.
Willis is a graduate of Rivercrest High School and earned a Bachelor of business administration degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2020. He and his wife, Alivia, live in Lamar County. He is a member of the Clarksville Rotary Club, served as president in 2019-2020 and is currently serving on the board for 2020-2021. Willis has attended the Texas Bankers Association Lending School and Management Development Program.
“Bow continues to evolve as a good banker, administering our Clarksville location and also getting involved with some of our commercial lending, of particular note the PPP loans during the pandemic,” Amis said. “I look forward to what I know will be a long future for Bow with our bank.”
First Federal is observing its 99th year serving northeast Texas with two locations in Paris and branches in Clarksville and Mt. Pleasant.
