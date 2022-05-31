CLARKSVILLE – Just when city officials appeared to be on their way to filling key roles in the city administration, they got a letter of resignation from the city secretary who was hired Feb. 1 of this year.
Mayor Ann Rushing said the city got the short notice from City Secretary Shiena Austin saying May 25 would be her last day on the job. The reason she gave the City Council was personal in nature, Rushing said. Austin had reached the end of an initial 90-day probation period, which was extended another 90 days, after a May 17 City Council executive session.
The city held a special meeting Thursday to accept the secretary’s resignation and also to approve extending an offer of employment to a candidate for the city manager.
The city manager position has been open since Oct. 29 of last year.
That was Damien Carrasco’s last day on the job. He had been with the city since December 2018, but left to pursue opportunities in the code enforcement field.
At the time of his departure, he was serving as both the interim city manager and city secretary.
So the city, is back in the market for a city secretary and also looking to fill a finance clerk position.
