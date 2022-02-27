Big Lots is coming to Paris Towne Center, and TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty may soon follow. A remodel of the former Bealls Department Store to accommodate Big Lots is now in progress, and the company website has job openings listed for the store’s management positions. A date for store opening is not yet known.
Paris City Council members received information on Friday ahead of a Monday night city council meeting that the other three stores may be coming.
A staff memo accompanying the Monday night meeting agenda explains that the city has been approached by Culpepper Realty Co. of College Station on behalf of Alpha Lake,Ltd, owner of the Paris Towne Center, 3556 Lamar Ave., with a proposal for sales tax and property tax incentives to assist the company in attracting the stores in spaces vacated by J.C. Penny, Office Max, Payless Shoes and Bealls. The vacant spaces total 102,197 square feet, according to Lamar County Appraisal District records.
“City staff has been in negotiations with Culpepper Realty since mid-January,” the memo from city attorney Stephanie Harris states.
Proposed is a property tax incentive of 50% of the total maintenance and operations taxes assessed by the city for five years beginning in 2004 in addition to a sales tax incentive of 50% of city sales tax revenue received from the new retailers’ sales for years 2024, 2025 and 2026. In return, Paris Towne Center owners are to invest $3 million for shopping center renovation.
Based on current taxable value, city staff has calculated that each of the five yearly property tax grants will be roughly $6,700. Based on estimates of sales tax impact, the new retailers are expected to generate roughly $247,5000 per year in new sales taxes, which would be split 50/50 between the owner and the city.
Before offering the incentives in the form of grants, council must revise the Chapter 380 Economic Development Program passed several years ago, which has been found to be too restrictive, Harris said.
