Olivia Bierman’s Stress Knot Kneaded massage therapy studio, 4625 Lamar Ave. in Paris, is booming with satisfied customers from all over the Red River Valley filling up her schedule.
Bierman offers many types of massage and a new kind of weight loss technique that targets fat cells called RF Therapy/Cavitation therapy. A client who posted a review on her website said the therapy was “the bomb diggity,” and Bierman has a five-star Google reviews rating bolstered by many other client testimonials backing up that sentiment, especially in regard to her deep tissue massages.
“I would say I’m very good at working in each area well, and I am very detailed. Taking care of the important functional areas like the knees, hands, and other parts others may skip over. If we need to go over five minutes or so on our appointment I can choose to do so because I get to be my own boss,” Bierman said.
Bierman got into massage therapy because her love language has always been touch and quality time, two things she gets to give to her valued clients, she said.
“Debbie Callaway was a dear client of mine, may she rest in heaven. She had neuropathy in her legs, and she would faithfully come twice a week. Through massage, her pain was managed,” Bierman said. “In the beginning, no one could touch her legs without it hurting. I massaged her to the point there was no edema, no pain, and she wasn’t even needing to wear compression socks anymore. She was faithful with her treatment plan and never missed an appointment. She always called it ‘getting her oil changed,’ and it was her favorite time of week.”
To book an appointment, visit stressknotkneaded.com or call 618-316-1637
