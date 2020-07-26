Progress often presents unintentional consequences.
Such is the case with a low water pressure problem in southeastern Lamar County near the Impact Solar Farm construction site.
Last week, The Paris News received a letter from Danny Melvin, on FM 1497 near Taylortown, that prompted an investigation.
“I was wondering if the people of Paris and surrounding areas are aware that the solar farms are putting a negative effect on our water situation in the southern area,” Melvin wrote. “Our water is so low at times it hardly runs at all. I know solar farms are the future; but, what about the people living in the surrounding areas?”
During a phone conversation, Melvin said after he checked to see if he might have a leak, and found his water meter hardly turning, he called Lamar County Water Supply.
“The woman asked if I lived close to the solar farm and then said she would make a note of my call,” Melvin said.
Communication with solar farm owner LightsourceBP prompted an email reply from Mary Grikas, executive advisor of communications.
“During early construction, any infrastructure project typically does require water — for building roads and associated earthwork,” she replied. “For the last two months, we’ve utilized about 10,000 gallons of water per day, but with our source being tapped off just a single 2-inch line to our site from the municipal water line, the team believes that it’s highly unlikely that amount of water usage has affected water pressure in the surrounding area. For perspective, a golf course typically uses over 100,000 gallons per day.”
Once construction is complete, the farm will use very little water, just enough to supply the needs of a limited crew for drinking, handwashing and restrooms, Grikas said. Sufficient rainfall in the area negates the need to wash solar panels.
A phone conversation with Lamar County Water Supply General Manager David Pitcock revealed, however, that Impact Solar construction indeed is a contributor to the low pressure problem.
“The solar farm down there is using a lot of water, and they were trying to get actually more than we have down there,” Pitcock said.
Noting the solar farm contractor as being cooperative, and having expressed a desire to be good neighbors, Pitcock said construction crews have agreed to remedy the problem.
“They have agreed to pull water from some ponds down there on the property, and the water from us they will use late at night from midnight to three or four o’clock in the morning,” Pitcock said.
However, there may be other contributing factors.
“We’ve had a few projects of late south of town, and we continue to have a problem with people shooting at a water tower down there,” Pitcock said, explaining Lamar County Water Supply has a hard time keeping the 130,000- gallon water tank full.
“Everytime we get it full, somebody shoots it,” Pitcock said. “We”ve fixed 22 holes in that tower in the last six months. We fixed 11 holes last weekend, and we have the water tower filling again. I’ve put the word out down there for people to be on the lookout, but I haven’t gotten any results yet.”
Repairing holes in water towers is costly, Pitcock added.
“We have to drain it down, get a contractor to come out to fix all the holes and then send water samples off before we can fill it back up again.”
