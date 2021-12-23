With people confined in close spaces during the high-tension holidays, domestic abuse reports tend to rise. For those who find themselves in such a situation, the SAFE-T Crisis Center and the Children’s Advocacy Center emphasize the importance of de-escalation, then seeking outside care and support if needed, even during the holiday season.
SAFE-T and the Children’s Advocacy Center are two such resources available for those in need of support, care, shelter or other aid.
SAFE-T serves nine counties through a 24-hour crisis hotline — 903-575-9999 — shelter, counseling and support groups, crime victim assistance, crisis intervention, battering intervention and prevention, legal assistance, educational programs, housing assistance and professional training. These resources are available to those who call the hotline and complete an interview process for selection.
“Our mission is to create an environment where violence and abuse are not tolerated in the communities we serve,” interim executive director Mary Ferguson said.
“We work with law enforcement and child protective services and their investigation of child abuse, and that includes witness to domestic violence or even when domestic violence involves the kid. The kid either tries to break it up or end the violence as well. So, we will be a part of that investigation by interviewing the kids and providing counseling for the kids,” Children’s Advocacy Center director Rebecca Peevy said.
If a dangerous situation occurs, a number of steps can be taken to de-escalate while waiting for police to arrive. Bystanders can suggest people take a break, go to different rooms, or go outside and take a walk. If the altercation turns violent, children should be removed from the room, 911 should be called and abused parties should try to find a safe location to wait.
“Anything like that can be definitely helpful because prevention is obviously the best course before you watch it get to the point where it’s violent or anything like that,” Peevy said.
Ferguson cautions that each situation is different.
“Yeah, we definitely see it increase tremendously during the holidays because the holidays are already very stressful for families, and you know, many times that will bottle up and explode. Families are out there spending more time together, and so we do see an increase in it, and unfortunately, it’s just hard. It’s hard to see. Because even if the kids are just witnessing it, it’s just like it happened to them. Even if they did not physically get hurt. Just by witnessing it, it’s still considered child abuse and harmful to a kid,” Peevy said.
The situation is similar to that during the height Covid-19 pandemic when families were working and learning from home, confined to close spaces for an extended period of time.
“Last year alone was just a crazy year for our numbers. They were the highest they’d ever been just because of Covid altogether,” Peevy said.
SAFE-T also goes to hospitals to assist with sexual assault and domestic violence. Always in need of volunteers, Ferguson asks for those interested to come to the SAFE-T office or email to pick up an application.
Training will be available.
