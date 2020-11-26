At 96 years old, Robert Love is just as sharp as ever. Rocking back and forth in his brown leather chair, perched in the corner of his pristine living room, Love laces his fingers together, kept nimble by his love of woodworking. A smile in both his face and his eyes, he recounts the memories he made traveling all over the world for 24 years while serving his country.
Born in Chicota in December 1923, Love grew up in the small community where he met the love of his life, Margaret. After graduating from Chicota High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, later on converted to the Air Force, and began a career that spanned nearly a quarter century.
After graduating high school in 1942, Camp Maxey was being built and Love said he would see soldiers training there. Knowing he would soon be drafted for World War II, he decided to get ahead of the game and enlist himself.
“I was going to start at Paris Junior College, but I was about to get drafted. And I saw those soldiers over there (at Camp Maxey), running down that dirty road with all that dust, so I decided to join the Air Force. I thought, they can’t shoot you up there — but they can shoot you,” he said, leaning back in his chair with a smile.
Without pause, Love jumped into training, which sent him on a cross-country voyage from Arizona, to California, Illinois and Washington state. He was trained as a radio operator and once he was ready, he and his team waited for their orders to go overseas. But they never came. Love said by the time he was done with training, the war was dying down in Europe and the military didn’t need more backup.
When WWII ended, Love said he saw many officers leave the service to attend college on the G.I. Bill, but he felt he wouldn’t be able to support his family by holding down a job while going to school, so he decided to keep his job as a sergeant in the Air Corps. It was secure and he was passionate about it, so he stuck with it for more than two decades.
Following the war, Love was sent to places like Guam, England, South America and North Africa, away from home for months on end. While serving his country was worth it, it was sometimes a challenge to be away from his family. At the time, the only way they could stay in touch was through letters.
“By then I had another child and daughter,” Love said. “And yeah, it was difficult.”
But Love did get to take his family with him on some of his foreign missions, bringing a bit of home to unfamiliar territory. In the ’50s, he applied for a mission to Bolivia and was sent to language school in Washington, D.C. for six months in preparation for his time in a Spanish-speaking country. Once he was proficient enough in the language, his family from Northeast Texas packed their bags and embarked on a journey to a completely different world, boarding a ship to South America and docking in Chile, then moving to La Paz, Bolivia.
Just like he saw different facets of the United States during his training, Love was sent on missions all over South America for inspections and to deliver supplies.
“We would go to Panama and get supplies, and over to northern Chile and up the coast to Peru and Panama to get periodic inspections on aircraft and pick up supplies from the commissary,” Love said.
When he was touring the Pacific, Love said fear sometimes crossed his mind, but he luckily never found himself in immediate peril.
“You certainly thought about those things, particularly in those days,” he said. “When you’re crossing the Pacific, you know, nowadays you fly from the West Coast to Japan or Korea in one stop. But in those days, we were island-hopping to Hawaii or one of those islands like Guam.”
During those journeys with multiple stops, Love said he would get apprehensive about a mechanical issue or engine failure. He said if one, or even two of the engines in a four-engine plane went out, a crew would still be able to make it to the next island. But if three of them went out, it would be a different story. Thankfully, that day never came.
While the memories of his travels have stuck with him for years, Love said a precious thing he took away from his decades in the service are the friends he made along the way.
“You always made close friends. When you’re away from home, there’s nobody else you can be a friend with except a crew member. We kept in touch for years, but I don’t think I have one left that’s living,” he said, looking up to jog his memory.
Love’s many years of service have left him with recollections of the entire world — something a young man from Chicota might never have seen. Now living comfortably in his Powderly home, Love has a mental photo album he’ll keep forever.
“I got to see a lot of the world — every country in South America, I’ve been in most of them in Central America, in the islands in the Pacific and Bermuda,” he said.
In retirement, Love spends his days tending to his property and keeping up with his passion of woodworking. His shop out back behind his house is chock full of tools and supplies so he can spend his days crafting wood pens. A few of his kids still live nearby and he keeps in touch with them — the ones who spent their years traveling the world with him, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.