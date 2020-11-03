Westley Martin has not only opened up a new music studio and school, 3s Up Studio, but at the same time, given employment opportunities to three other local hair artists. The entrepreneur is bringing music lessons, recording and videography opportunities to town, giving musicians in Paris and surrounding areas the chance to make it big.
Martin’s cozy but modern studio has a recording room where young music students can take one-on-one lessons with Tony Boss, a music teacher at Justiss Elementary, who is offering classes for all experience levels on everything from drums to keyboard.
“I’m really trying to focus on kids,” Martin said. “I feel like my ministry is music, arts and stuff like that.”
Martin has partnered with two hairstylists and a barber to make his studio a one-stop shop for Parisians who want to get musical experience and get service from an artist who knows how to work with natural hair, including Mershay Roberson of Touch By Us salon.
“The difference between natural hairstyles and other stuff is you have to use chemicals, dyes, washing and stuff like that,” Martin said.
Roberson, who has been braiding and working with natural hair since the age of 12, has now opened her first official salon, and Martin said she’s already seen a revolving door of clients.
Martin said even though the studio has just opened, he already has several students taking lessons and musicians from around Northeast Texas have come to record and work there. His upcoming goal is to host a recital where the young musicians can showcase what they’ve learned for the community and foster a new generation of artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.