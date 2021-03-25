BONHAM — Twenty minutes of discussion among Fannin County commissioners regarding the starting pay for precinct employees helped clarify the matter Tuesday.
Commissioner Dean Lackey sparked the conversation, saying he was concerned a motion made in October regarding the county’s budget did not include a start pay raise for precinct employees. The matter was discussed during budget workshops, and the motion made included the approval of positions and salaries, which included the increase, County Clerk Tammy Biggar said.
Lackey contended he had an employee start Oct. 14, 2020, who did not receive the increased starting rate because of the lacking motion and the omission of the starting wage on a wage scale. He said commissioners approved a $1 per hour increase for Road and Bridge crew, but that $1 never made it to the starting wage scale to bring the starting wage to $13.99 per hour.
After some back and forth discussion with Biggar, Lackey made a motion to update the county’s wage scale to reflect the increase. The motion passed with unanimous support.
“We’re all just trying to make it right,” County Judge Randy Moore said. “If it’s not clear, we need to make it clear.”
In other business, commissioners on Tuesday approved Dr. James Froelich III for another two-year term as County Health Authority. Froelich receives a monthly stipend of $200 for the role, the activities of which largely until the Covid-19 pandemic weren’t well known. Froelich has been a key figure helping Moore to sift through pandemic-related information since March 2020.
“A lot of people say ‘well, he hasn’t done much regarding Covid in the last’ — but I’ll just say a lot of the responsibility that was on the health authorities was taken away after about the first four or five months, but he has been there to answer any question,” Moore said, adding Froelich helped conduct Covid testing for employees.
Froelich’s two-year term will start Friday.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners: approved a renewal of Texas Association of Counties risk management pool property and mobile equipment coverage for July 21, 2021, to July 1, 2022; approved a resolution regarding road culvert replacements for Lake Ralph Hall Roadway Relocations Project and Equivalent Match Program credit for participation; and tabled a decision on new asset and infrastructure management software until their next meeting Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.