Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that a pair of road maintenance projects have begun at various locations in Lamar and Red River counties.
A mill and inlay pavement improvement project will affect roadways in Lamar County including State Loop 286 at the northwest and southwest ramps at State Highway 19, and Business 82H from 12th Street NE to 3rd Street NE.
In Red River County, this work will occur at Highway 82 Loop in Clarksville from Highway 37 North to Highway 37 South. The contractor intended to begin work in Clarksville on Monday, officials said.
The contractor, RK Hall LLC, was granted 20 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $700,000.
The target completion date for this work is fall 2021, officials said.
The contractor will mill the existing asphalt pavement surface and place new hot mix asphalt on the road surface at three locations in Lamar and Red River counties. This work will require the use of temporary lane closures, officials said.
Another project, involving upgrades to several school zone beacons and improvements to pedestrian signal lights has begun in Lamar and River Counties.
The contractor, WG Engineering & Construction LLC, was granted 45 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $77,000.
The target completion date for this work is winter 2021, officials said.
This upgrade project will affect beacons and/or pedestrian signals at Business 271B and Pine Bluff Road, and Business 271B and Graham Street, both sites in Lamar County; and Business 82J and Donoho in Red River County. This upgrade work will occur primarily off of the pavement and should not affect traffic, officials said.
The contractor may occasionally deploy a temporary shoulder closure, if needed. The contractor anticipates beginning work in Lamar County and moving to Red River County as each signal/beacon is upgraded.
