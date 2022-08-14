Poverty Task Force meeting.JPG

Paris Mayor Paula Portugal addresses those in attendance at Friday’s Poverty Task Force meeting in Paris Regional Medical Center’s Lewis Hall. 

 Kareyn Hellmann/The Paris News

Prominent representatives from sectors across the community gathered in Paris Regional Medical Center’s Lewis Hall for a Poverty Task Force meeting hosted by the United Way of Lamar County on Friday at noon. Following a catered lunch, speakers Ann Baddour, the director of Texas Appleseed, and Jackie Clay, the CEO of East Texas Human Needs Network, presented to the group about the dangers payday lending can cause for low-income communities. 

Following the presentations, United Way Director Jenny Wilson opened the floor for public comment, questions and discussion. 

