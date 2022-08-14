Prominent representatives from sectors across the community gathered in Paris Regional Medical Center’s Lewis Hall for a Poverty Task Force meeting hosted by the United Way of Lamar County on Friday at noon. Following a catered lunch, speakers Ann Baddour, the director of Texas Appleseed, and Jackie Clay, the CEO of East Texas Human Needs Network, presented to the group about the dangers payday lending can cause for low-income communities.
Following the presentations, United Way Director Jenny Wilson opened the floor for public comment, questions and discussion.
Payday lenders provide borrowers small loans with high interest rates, with the understanding it be repaid upon the borrower’s next paycheck. However, while a person in desperation might be driven to take out a payday loan, the interest multiplies rapidly if it can not be paid back immediately. During the meeting, Clay referenced a woman who took out a $1,000 loan and ultimately paid $11,000 back to the payday lender. She managed to get out of the loan by turning to friends and family, who helped her pay it down.
Baddour spoke chiefly to the effect of payday lenders on community dollars. Most, staffed by one or two people, sent money they retrieved locally to more populous areas, such as the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. She also discussed a documentary called The Ordinance, created by a Christian organization who championed payday lending restrictions in Temple, Texas.
Clay mentioned some original research done by the East Texas Human Needs Network, primarily on the impact payday lending had on low-income community members in Smith County. The organization surveyed 112 borrowers and found the primary use for payday loans was on food, rent or gas. Seniors and the disabled made up 53% of borrowers, and 64% had trouble paying. For 83% of borrowers, it took three months or more to pay back the original loan. 85% reported being threatened or harassed to make payments.
Further, of the 25 surveyed lenders, 48% did not provide state mandated loan cost disclosure information and only one posted the Military Lending Act, which limits the annual percentage rate for military members.
Clay proposed six possible strategies for community members to try to stop payday lending, chief among them working with leaders to pass ordinances restricting what lenders can do with borrower’s loans. She also suggested working with business leaders to create a community pool where businesses can offer employees small loans with lower interest rates. Other regulations were also discussed.
The meeting concluded with City Manager Grayson Path requesting copies of successful ordinances for other Texas cities who had passed regulations.
“We are going to work on this ordinance,” Path said. “We have to see which one works best for Paris. We don’t have the resources that Dallas and Austin does, so we need to figure out which ordinance will work the best for our community. … We’d like to see an ordinance passed in Paris for this.”
Mayor Paula Portugal thought it important to persuade Reno and other local cities to pass similar ordinances to prevent payday companies from moving just a few miles away from the Paris limits. For Baddour, it provided a reminder of the importance of such work to local communities.
“It’s just inspiring to me because to see so many people are personally impacted by these kinds of loans, and to see people coming together and standing up and saying, we need to do something about this. This isn’t right, and it’s time to take action,” Baddour said.
Wilson elaborated on the next steps for Paris residents.
“This is really in the hands now of the city. The city council, city manager, the attorney. So what I’m encouraging people, if it’s okay with y’all, is that if this is something you favor, let your city council people know. We would really like to see this ordinance on the agenda. We really support this,” she said.
