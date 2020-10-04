PATTONVILLE — With more than half its virtual learning students failing the first six weeks, Prairiland ISD will require those students to report to in-person classes Monday.
“We’ve told those failing students to either be here Monday or withdraw from school,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said Friday as he noted that of 62 students enrolled in virtual instruction, 36 are failing.
Ballard said he is taking a serious look at ending remote learning all together, and discussed the matter with school trustees at a special Thursday meeting.
At the meeting, trustees hired a consulting firm to assist the district in refunding bonds, a step expected to save the district roughly $25,000 for the next 10 years.
“This is just not working,” Ballard said of the virtual learning option offered at the beginning of school. “These students are not keeping up with their end of the bargain.”
Ballard praised teachers for going “above and beyond” in an effort to provide quality instruction both online and in the classroom.
“Our teachers are stressed and overworked, and I just don’t think they can continue at the current pace much longer,” he said.
Ballard said he knows some students and families benefit from the option, but asked “at what cost to the majority of students?”
“I had one teacher tell me that she spends more time working with three online students than she does with the 60 students in her classes,” Ballard said, citing information received from a survey he sent to teachers. “Our teachers are saying they are working after school and on weekends, and still can not keep up.”
According to the Texas Education Agency, districts that choose to offer face-to-face classes only must inform parents of other options. Students can withdraw to homeschool, enroll in a private school or request a transfer to a district that offers remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.