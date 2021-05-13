George Fisher will continue to serve as president of the Paris ISD Board of Trustees while Jenny Wilson will continue on as vice president after the board’s reorganization Monday. Becki Norment will continue in her role as board secretary.
The reorganization was required after Wilson, Place 6 trustee, and Fisher, Place 1 trustee, took their oaths of office. Without any challengers in the May election, both trustees retained their seats for another term. Their terms now expire in May 2024.
Prior to reorganization, the board accepted the resignation of Place 4 trustee Mihir “Mark” Pankaj, who was elected to the board in 2020, as he successfully sought election to Paris City Council. His resignation also triggered a need to fill his spot on the Distinguished Graduate Awards Selection Committee. Norment already serves on the committee, and she will be joined by Place 7 Trustee Bert Strom.
As part of Monday’s agenda, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon reported that Chick-fil-A is partnering with Paris ISD in the district’s fourth year of operating a mobile library in the summer. The mobile library will operate three days a week rather than two, and it will visit partnering day cares at Calvary United Methodist Church and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, as well as CitySquare Paris, the Boys & Girls Club and summer food program stops. The Ram Foundation has agreed to match funds with Chick-fil-A’s partnership, Dixon added.
That effort will supplement a summer reading program that received a hefty boost thanks to federal funds. Paris ISD bought bundles of books that will allow it to provide 20 books each for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. During the summer, teachers will highlight different books in videos that will be posted to the district’s online channels. Plans are to offer prizes for readership, Dixon said.
Summer plans also include a July enrichment camp, provided there’s enough interest. Dixon said teachers often have talents they can teach to children, including knitting or cooking, and while there’s often not enough time to do that in class, a four-day summer camp would work. In exchange for spending the four days with children, participating teachers would earn two exchange days for the school year.
In other business, trustees will consider a one-year renewal with its custodial services provider, AHI Facility Services. The price of the contract is frozen for one more year, after which the service must be bid out again. District business manager Tish Holleman had hoped to provide trustees the renewal paperwork Monday, but the company was still working on it. Renewal was moved to the board’s June meeting.
The agenda item led to brief discussion on whether it was more beneficial to the district to contract custodial services or to hire its own custodians. The last time the costs were compared, it was a wash, Holleman said. The benefit to contracting the services is the impact on campus principals. Superintendent Paul Jones added that the district doesn’t own a mop, so bringing the service back in house would require a substantial investment. Overall, Holleman said, teachers and principals are pleased with AHI services, with some going so far as to contact administrators to ask where they could “brag” about the service.
Also on Monday, Paris ISD accepted Farmers Bank & Trust’s bid for depository services on a 3-0 vote from which Wilson and Place 2 Trustee Clifton Fendley abstained on grounds of a conflict of interest. Place 3 Trustee Terry Davis was absent from the meeting.
Trustees also learned from Holleman that this year’s tax collections have been staying strong, despite concern of a potential impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. The adjusted tax roll for the current fiscal year is $12.5 million, of which the district has collected $11.8 million, she said.
Holleman also briefly discussed the summer meal program, which will run from June 7 to Aug. 13. The district again will not use the summer feeding bus because, like last year, it has received waivers allowing it to hand out meals that can be taken elsewhere. Usually, children participating in the summer food program are required to congregate and eat their meals on site. The summer feeding bus will be ready to roll again next summer, Holleman said.
In his update to the board, Jones reminded trustees that Travis High School of Choice will graduate at 8:30 p.m. June 3 at Wildcats Stadium while Paris High School will graduate at 8 p.m. June 4. There will be no limits on attendance like last year, he said.
Trustees also opted to remove the school district’s face mask requirement on June 7, in time for summer school. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said masks will still be allowed, but they will be optional.
