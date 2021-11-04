“PJC in the 1980s” is the theme for this year’s Homecoming festivities at Paris Junior College, set for today through Saturday. After a final round of voting by students, the Homecoming Court is set as well. Members include Rylie Hardison of Mt. Pleasant, Da’May Jones of Houston, Baylee Metcalfe of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Jessika Roberts of Forney, Beau Brewer of McKinney and Nathaniel Windham of Pickton.
Hardison is a 2020 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. She is from Mount Pleasant and the daughter of Rachelle Hardison. She is a returning member of the Dragon Cheerleaders and serves as captain this year. After Paris Junior College, Hardison plans on transferring to the University of North Texas and majoring in psychology as well as trying out for the University of North Texas dance team.
Jones is a 2018 graduate of Milby High School in Houston and is the son of Sean Jones and Christina Cartwright. He is a returning member of the Dragons men’s basketball team and vice president of the Student Government Association. He was the 2020-21 Most Valuable Player for men’s basketball. After Paris Junior College, Da’May will pursue his dream of becoming a professional basketball player, and then work towards a career in coaching or physical therapy.
Metcalfe is a 2020 graduate of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and the niece of Wayne Metcalfe. She began playing soccer at age 4 and competitively at 10, is a returning player on the Dragons women’s soccer team and a member of the Student Government Association. She plans to continue her soccer career at a university and pursue a degree for a future career in a medical field.
Roberts is a 2020 graduate of Forney High School in Forney. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Harrell. A returning member of the Dragon’s softball team, she earned Second Team All-Conference Outfielder for the 2020-21 season. She actively volunteers at the Downtown Food Pantry along with her teammates. Roberts plans to continue her softball career at a four-year university and become a nurse practitioner.
Brewer is a 2020 graduate of McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney and the son of Scott and Sheri Brewer. He is a returning player on the Dragons baseball team, named a 2020-21 All-Region Outfielder, was named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists, and maintains a 4.0 GPA. After college, he plans on furthering his academic and baseball career at Western Kentucky University.
Windham is a 2016 graduate of Como-Pickton High School in Pickton. He is the son of Rebecca Jourdan. He is an active member of the Beta Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society, and is pursuing prerequisites for the radiology program. He hopes to become a radiology technologist.
Activities begin today with the Student Government Association-sponsored parade at 4 p.m. Floats and decorated vehicles will line up along South Collegiate Drive and proceed up Clarksville Street to 12th Street SE, over to Lamar Avenue, around the downtown plaza and back to the college. Immediately following the parade, a pep rally will be in the Hunt Center.
Friday is headlined with the President’s Reception, hosted by Pamela Anglin from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the McLemore Student Center Ballroom. Alumni, friends, and retired and current faculty have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments while reliving memories.
The weekend celebration continues Saturday with the Distinguished Alumni Luncheon at Love Civic Center at 11:30 a.m. Honorees include Brad Hutchison, Class of 1964, and Lynn Patterson, Class of 1974. Tickets for the luncheon are $25 and may be purchased through the office of Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs, 903-782-0276 or bmccoin@parisjc.edu.
On Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., the Hall of Fame Room in the Hunt Center will be open to alumni wishing to view the exhibits and enjoy refreshments. The college bookstore will also be open from 3 to 5 p.m. for those wishing to buy Dragons hats, T-shirts and other athletic gear.
The women’s basketball team plays Connors State College at 4 p.m. and the men’s basketball team takes on Grayson College at 6 p.m. The King and Queen crowning will be during halftime of the men’s game in the Hunt Center.
