Metro Gate and Manufacturing Co., a family-owned firm in existence since 1982, is expanding operations.
Fulfilling a commitment to grow the Paris and Lamar County economy locally as well as with new industry, Paris Economic Development Corp. early today announced a $160,000 incentive program for Metro Gate in return for 40 new jobs and a capital investment of roughly $3 million at its plant located 7.5 miles west of Paris on Highway 82.
The incentive includes $120,000 for 40 new jobs over the course of a five-year term with an average wage of at least $18 an hour plus benefits. Another $40,000 is to assist with the acquisition of new machinery and equipment, according to the agreement.
Board Chairman Josh Bray expressed excitement about the ability to assist in Metro Gate’s 20,000 square-foot expansion.
“The Sharrocks and Metro Gate are a great example of the vision that this PEDC board has for the future of development in Lamar County,” Bray said. “They have had several decades of success, and we are looking forward to them adding more quality jobs.”
Metro Gate President Richard Sharrock commended the economic engine for its support. and then talked about the business he started as a young man in 1982.
“I started with a flat bed pickup, a wheelbarrow and a pair of post hole diggers,” Sharrock quipped, explaining he first learned to build chain-link fences and the business grew from there to include product lines for agriculture and rodeo use such as gates, pens, roping chutes, stalls, fencing, feeders and more. “The business has grown 40% in the past two years, and we are expecting higher growth going forward.”
In addition to its other lines, Sharrock said the firm also supplies right-of-way gates and H braces throughout Texas for Oncor Electric distribution lines and for Atmos Energy gas pipelines. The company also is supplying right-away devices for pipelines carrying water from Bois D’Arc Lake in Fannin County to a water plant in Leonard and on to a North Texas Municipal Water District distribution center in the Metroplex.
“(PEDC executive director) Maureen Hammond and the board have been wonderful,” Sharrock said of the economic engines’ executive director and its board of directors. “They really listened to what our needs were as well as understanding the opportunities in front of us.
“The jobs we are creating will require skilled workers that will help bolster our production,” Sharrock added, explaining the company is working with Paris Junior College on a welding training program to help train new employees.”
Emphasizing “family” in the business, Sharrock noted his wife of 40 years, Janie Sharrock, oversees the company’s human resources department while daughter, Meagan Musgrove, is vice president of purchasing and son, Jordan Sharrock, is chief operating officer. Although not directly involved in the business, daughter and nurse, Kristin Fendley, lends medical advice and moral support, Sharrock said.
Hammond commended the board for recognizing that business retention and expansion efforts are the most important things an economic development organization can do to support the community’s economic climate.
“Metro Gate is a valuable member of the manufacturing community, and we are excited for the opportunity to participate in their growth,” Hammond said. “We hope that this agreement signifies that we are committed to supporting quality jobs for our citizens, and growth opportunities for our existing industry.”
