BONHAM — Texoma Medical Center in Bonham has administered 10,000 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines it’s receiving from the state, a milestone that was reached even as February’s winter storm delayed some vaccination clinics.
About 25% to 30% of those first dose recipients are now ready for their second dose of vaccine, Troy Hudson, the county’s Emergency Management coordinator, told commissioners Tuesday.
The numbers from TMC do not include vaccine recipients at other shot providers, such as Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove or Brookshire’s in Bonham, Hudson said.
Those registered with the county’s Vaccine Call Center could be called by other providers in the county as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine joins those made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, County Judge Randy Moore said. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires just one doses while Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech each require two.
Originally slated to close March 10, the Vaccine Call Center will continue operations at least into next week since it was shuttered the week of Feb. 14 because of severe winter weather. There are four paid employees working to get callers scheduled for a vaccine, and their pay is coming from the county’s general fund. Pay was set at $12 per hour for 40-hour work weeks.
Moore looked to Hudson for a recommendation on whether the center should remain open. Hudson said he’d like to see it remain in place for another 30 days because at least seven out of 10 calls continue to come in from Fannin County residents.
“It requires a lot of man hours,” Hudson said.
The Covid-19 hospitalization rate has fallen dramatically for Fannin County’s Trauma Service Area, down Wednesday to 6.03%. For more than two months, the county operated under the stringent business requirements of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 34, which requires businesses to roll back capacity and some to close when the Covid-19 hospitalization rate is higher than 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county continues to offer free Covid-19 testing with the latest available today and Friday in Honey Grove from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Post Office, 100 E. Main St. Another will take place in Leonard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 and 19 at 601 E. Locust St., with another in Bonham between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 22-24 at a location yet to be determined.
In other business, Moore requested and received commissioner approval to pursue information regarding a possible hotel occupancy tax for Fannin County. Moore said the county may see more motels and hotels to support tourism with the nearing completion of Bois d’Arc Lake. Commissioner Edwina Lane made the motion to pursue action on the tax, and Commissioner A.J. Self seconded.
