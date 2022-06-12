BONHAM – In mid-April local, state and federal government officials gathered in Bonham to calm people’s fears about concerns generated by the Asset and Infrastructure Review report that had the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham as a possible target for closure.
The officials told the crowd that gathered in the Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex that the report was just a suggestion and no decision had been made.
“This is all about veterans. This is not about closing; it’s about preferences and choices,” said Fannin County Judge Randy Moore on that night in April.
The speakers vowed that night they would do all they could to show the secretary of Veterans’ Affairs how vital and necessary the VA facility in Bonham, which has a medical center, a nurshing home and a short-term care center, is to Bonham, Fannin County and residents of other Red River Valley areas.
Toward that end, the Mayor H.L Compton of Bonham and Moore sent a letter to Denis McDonough, the secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, last month to “keep the ball rolling” and to let him know again how important the VA facilty is.
The letter in part reads: “We consider the proposed move of sections of the VA Medical Center facility from the City of Bonham to the City of Garland and Tarrant County to be a step back in light of the splendid work you are doing for Veterans’ Affairs.
“Fannin County and the City of Bonham have proudly served veterans and their families for 74 years. The families who have come here during that time have been afforded a place that is easy for them to travel to and to navigate within. The report depicts our VA Center as ‘an aged campus far from the market’s population centers.’ In truth, the campus has been upgraded consistently over time. It is preferred by veterans coming from the DFW area and from Oklahoma for its accessibility via an uncongested freeway system into Bonham.
“We consider the service we provide to veterans and their loved ones to be a point of pride in our community. Bonham has a great deal to offer them such as accommodating restaurants, shops, and amenities With friendly service, along with special prices offered in many places.
“The move of the domiciliary and five-star rated nursing home would be a disservice to these veterans who have considered Bonham their home care facility for many years. Without the nursing home, veterans would have to stay in the Tarrant County area — paying higher prices for food and lodging and finding it difficult to get around.
“We urge you to consider the welfare of the approximately 100,000 outpatient visitors and 850 inpatient admissions who have come to Bonham in a single year before making any decision.”
U.S. Representative Pat Fallon, whose fourth district includes Fannin County, said he too is keeping the flames of hope burning for the facility to remain in the county.
“While the initial report from the Department of Veterans Affairs is concerning, this was nothing more than a recommendation and is far from final. Until the United States Senate confirms the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, substantive steps cannot be taken. Nevertheless, my staff and I will continue to meet with stakeholders and hold public community events to ensure the VA understands the importance of this Bonham facility,” Fallon said. “I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure veterans in our community have the resources they need.”
