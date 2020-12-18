DEC. 17 to DEC. 18
Paris Police Department
Jared Steven Lawson, 34: Indecency with a child-sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Andre Eugene Daniels, 34: Driving while license invalid with previous convictions suspensions without financial responsibility.
Zachary Taylor Roth, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Robert James Horton, 47: Violation of parole, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Nicole Cogburn, 31: Bench warrant/forgery of government/national institution/money/security, forgery of government/national institution/money/security.
Department of Public Safety
Carlos Manuel Hernandez, 25: Driving while license invalid (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop (stop sign-intersection), Display expired license plates, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
