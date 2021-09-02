With a promise to clean up the swamp in Austin and restore grassroots confidence in his party, one-term state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, (2015-18) spoke to a sparse group of Lamar County conservatives Tuesday night at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
The wealthy Dallas commercial real estate developer is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican Primary election in March, along with former party chairman Allen West, criminal defense attorney Paul G. Belew, talk show host and comedian Chad Prather and military veteran Kurt Schwab. If needed, a run-off election in May will determine if Abbott is successful in his run for a third term.
“I’m not in this race because I need a job; I’m in this race because the job is not being done,” Huffines said as he pledged he would refuse government compensation of any kind while in office just as he refused payment as a state senator. “The catalyst for me to run came March 20 when 3 million Texans went on unemployment and Abbott closed tens of thousands of businesses. And then he closed our churches on the holiest day of the year — Easter.
“Republicans are frustrated, angry, scared, tired of lies and broken and empty promises,” the candidate said, adding Abbott is behind a “hustle in Austin led by career politicians.”
During his 20-minute speech, Huffines talked about his passion for the Republican Party, the party platform and the U.S. Constitution, and how, as governor, he would clean up Austin, secure the Texas border, phase out property taxes and restore state sovereignty.
“I am a business guy, and I want to solve the problems in this state,” Huffines said, adding if he doesn’t have the right solutions he will move in a different direction and be accountable to the people.
Huffines talked about the lens through which he will govern.
“Our liberties come from God, and not the government, and that’s why (our founders) wrote this document,” he said as he pulled out a copy of the U.S. Constitution. “They knew the biggest threat to your liberties was the very government they were creating. Help me cut the chains of government and help me awaken the sleeping sheep so they can help us restore the liberties that have been stolen from us and restore the power of the free market and the power of the constitution.”
Prompted by a question about the details of his agenda during a 40-minute question and answer session, Huffines said he would secure the Texas border by declaring an invasion of more than 2 million illegals a year coming from as many as 150 countries by using Article I, Section 10 of the Constitution, which gives states the authority to protect against invasions.
“I will deploy the entire Texas National Guard (20,000 strong) to the border, finish building a Texas wall and stop commercial traffic coming in from Mexico to put economic pain on Mexico until Mexico secures their side of the border,” Huffines said. “It can be done in 30 days, and I’m never asking permission from the federal government to secure our border.”
About phasing out property taxes, the candidate said he would pass legislation to use already established revenue streams that grow about 8% a year, limit state spending to 2% and use the difference to pay down property taxes in eight years without changing the funding formulas for school districts.
“I will make the change a constitutional amendment so all Texans can vote on it,” Huffines said, adding he is the only candidate in the race that has served in the Legislature and knows how the body works. For the first 60 days, lawmakers can work only on what the governor wants, and the governor has a line-item veto power. “If they don’t cooperate, they don’t get any bills passed.”
Huffines said he would use the same legislative strategy to see that the Republican platform becomes law.
When asked if he would require vaccinations or require masks, Huffines answered in the negative and said, “unlike the current governor who flip flops all the time.”
Fielding a question about Texas secession from the union, Huffines said he is neither for or against, but he is in favor of putting it on the Republican primary ballot.
“Give me two years in office, and I am going to show you what it is like to be sovereign, and I think it will take some of the pressure off secession,” Huffines said. “I think just the threat of secession will make the federal government come around our way.”
A fourth generation Texan, Huffines is the grandson of the late J.L. Huffines Sr., of Lewisville, who began a car dealership there in the late 1920s, and the son of J.L. Huffines Jr., who expanded the dealership throughout the Dallas Metroplex. He has three brothers, Ray Huffines, who continues to grow the dealership, twin brother Phillip, who partners with the candidate in the Dallas/Fort Worth commercial real estate business, and James, who is in the banking business. He and his wife of 31 years, Catherine, live in Dallas, have five grown children and soon are expecting their fourth grandchild in 20 months.
Huffines, 63, grew up in Dallas, and graduated from University of Texas-Austin in 1981 with a finance degree.
