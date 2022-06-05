Lamar County residents flocked to Oak & Ivy Furniture’s grand opening Saturday, trying out the organization’s trendy and affordable furniture options. The store, open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., thinks it has what it takes to beat out local furniture giants.
The business provides a fresh spin each week, bringing a new showroom to life. No furniture piece is ever duplicated, and once sold, it’s gone. The store also features a virtual showroom, currently available on its Facebook page — Oak & Ivy Furniture. It’s also in the process of building a website which will soon be published.
The small business, independently owned by couple Austin Bogle and Mary Kirby, offers affordable prices that beat others in the local area, Bogle said.
“(It’s priced) below average. Our inventory we have in store is going to be at 50% off what you’ll see online for many products. We don’t have crazy high prices. We’re very fair. We don’t have a whole lot of pieces more than 1,000 pounds. Everything in here is very easy to purchase as far as how much you’re going to spend. We pride ourselves on being able to have anybody be able to get a really cool piece of furniture for their house and not break the bank,” Bogle said.
Kirby got the idea for the store when she was hunting for unique furniture of her own.
“We came up with the idea because we’re building a house right now in Paris. And I like to shop, and I like to decorate my house, and so I was like, where can I go to get my trendy couches and cool accent chairs and be able to change them out and not have the same piece of furniture my whole life, and so I just kind of started looking around and decided that I should do it myself,” Kirby said.
The furniture store is located at 1236 North Main in Paris, Texas and will be open to interested buyers each weekend.
