Country gospel music artist Chris Golden interspersed original songs and holiday music at First Christian Church on Monday night as he entertained another sold-out audience and closed out the fourth year of quarterly Charity Dinner Theater concerts.
“I just love his music, his ties with his family,” First Christian pastor Barry Loving said as he introduced the son of Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden. “But most of all, I love his passion for Jesus. He stepped out of a world where he could have done great things and performs for the Lord. That just speaks volumes about the character of the man he is.”
After successful years as a drummer with music groups Alabama, The Oak Ridge Boys and Restless Heart, he rededicated his life to the Lord in 2010. As Golden tells it, he was told by what he believes to be an angel, “Play for the one who gave you the gift.”
At Monday night’s concert, Golden demonstrated that gift as he opened with an original, “Thank You Lord For This Day” from his award winning 2019 album “Grateful,” and later shared stories from his childhood growing up in a musical, God-fearing family in Alabama where he recalled Christmases with family as they shared about Jesus’ birth and always sang to His glory.
Later in the evening when a music track failed, the artist showed his numerous musical gifts as he sat down at an electric piano and accompanied himself. Another time, Golden shared, “Don’t Wait,” an original song he has not yet recorded. The song encourages listeners, “if you haven’t trusted Jesus, don’t wait.”
“This was our fourth year of sellouts for our Charity Dinner Theater,” event organizer and church board chairman Ronnie Nutt said as he noted that proceeds from the concert will go to support the Boys & Girls Club, Ten Finger Bible Ministry, the first responders breakfast fund and a donation to the North Lamar FFA for serving the evening meal catered by Hole in the Wall.
With 2022 concerts already booked, Nutt said local artist Merrol Ray will perform at the first quarter dinner theater March 7 with the female duo Black Eye Peas in June and singer/songwriter Leslie Satcher in September. Kristyn Harris and Haley Sandoz, who opened this year for Neal McCoy at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial concert, will close out the year in December.
