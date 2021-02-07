Going forward, the Paris Economic Development Corp. is expected to remain on firm financial footing although it will take several years to build its reserves after the economic engine attracted a major industry and offered workforce retention and growth incentives to a number of established companies in Paris and Lamar County.
That’s the outlook presented at a four-hour planning meeting Wednesday during which the seven-member board took a look at long-term financial projections and its land inventory, and agreed that the retention and growth of locally established industries is equally as important as the attraction of new companies.
Based on a 10-year increase in revenue from sales taxes, Treasurer Mihir Pankaj estimated cash flow projections to take a dip to roughly $416,000 by end of fiscal year 2021 based on tax revenue of $1.44 million, an operating budget of $502,550, job training, $25,000, total business incentives $1,931,550, debt service, $148,823 and $420,000 in new industry and land investments. Of the $1,931,550 in incentives currently on the books, $1 million of the amount does not come due until 2028, and another $171,000 likely will not be awarded based on a company’s job numbers.
Using a tax revenue of $1.45 million for the next four years, and the same operating budget, job training costs and debt service payments, Pankaj estimated an ending cash balance of $1,189,265 in 2022, $1,962,892 in 2023, $2,736,501 in 2024 and $3,510,146 in 2025.
Although excited about continued upward projections during the coronavirus pandemic, Pankaj expressed some concern about the trend going forward.
“We want to see that upward trajectory keep going, but what about the aftermath of department stores and other retailer closures?” Pankaj said. “That makes me nervous.”
With incentive packages used frequently in the past to attract new industry, the board took a look at how incentives rank among other factors that influence company decisions. Based on a survey of corporate real estate executives performed in October 2020 by Site Selection Magazine, incentives ranked low on a criteria list after ranking high a decade ago.
The board recognized a highly skilled workforce is key to industry attraction, as workforce skills and workforce development rank first and second on the Site Selection Magazine survey. In order of importance, other rankings include transportation infrastructure, ease of permitting and regulatory procedures, state and local tax scheme, utilities (cost, reliability), quality of life, incentives and legal climate (tort reform).
“I think it is important to know that workforce skills and workforce development tops the list,” Executive Director Maureen Hammond said. “Our relationship with Paris Junior College remains highly important.”
With regard to land inventory, Hammond noted current properties include two significant sections of acreage that include roughly 110 acres on NW Loop 286 and about 116 acres in the Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286 after an expected sale of about 40 acres to an unnamed buyer.
Newly named director Stephen Terrell’s assessment of the economic engine’s mission pretty much summarized the consensus of the day when Terrell said, “To be successful we need to keep what we have; grow what we have and attract new. To be successful you have to have all three. I think we have a magical moment with the right leaders and the right team who believes in the vision. I think this board can be successful now and can continue that success.”
