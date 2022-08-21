CLARKSVILLE - The Red River County Commissioners plan to take action on a contract to repair the roof on the county courthouse and to consider a request from the Red River Water Supply for financial assistance in completing the FM 1159 water project when they meet Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the County Annex, 200 North Walnut.
The commissioners will also vote on whether or not to approve election judges and alternates for a term beginning Sept. 1, 2022 and continuing until Aug. 31, 2024.
