Mysticism, festivals and trunk-or-treating are just a few of the spooktacular events taking place around Paris this week and Monday.
Costumed children and parents will need to watch weather reports, as the massive rain storm expected on Friday has caused a raft of cancellations across the region.
There are multiple trunk-or-treat options this year, as the City of Reno, First United Methodist Church and Pediatric Clinic of Paris will host activities that include candy given from vehicles.
There are several festivals, too.
Here is a rundown of things going on:
Paris
The City of Paris was planning on handing out free candy during its trunk-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Love Civic Center, however due to the massive rain storm predicted for the region, the city event has been postponed with no make-up date announced.
An advertisement encouraged the public to come see the police and all of the city’s departments.
Pediatric Clinic of Paris, 3150 Clarksville St., is hosting its first annual trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m. Friday, which promises an evening of games, prizes, candy and fun.
The Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St, is hosting a monster mash cakewalk at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., is hosting its fall carnival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, which includes candy, an obstacle course, food and games.
United Pentecostal Church Paris, 5075 SE Loop 286, is hosting a fall festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, which includes games, snacks and prizes.
First United Methodist Church Paris, 322 Lamar Ave., is handing out candy at its trunk-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Paris Elks Lodge 2433, 2110 36th St. NE, is hosting a Halloween party and costume contest with cash prizes at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Local country band Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band is the musical entertainment for the evening.
Local downtown business Sun Dream Collective is hosting what it calls a cosmic collective mystic faire from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wade Park, 2400 E. Price St.
An advertisement stated the public can learn about crystals, tarot, astrology and more.
Quality Care ER, 2675 41st St. SE, is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
An advertisement encouraged the public to bring their goblins, ghouls and kids for a special candy treat.
Calvary United Methodist Church of Paris, 3105 Lamar Ave., is hosting a trunk-or-treat event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with church members handing out candy to children.
Kid’s Clinic of Paris, 345 Stone Ave., is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Reno
The City of Reno is hosting its annual Monster Mash extravaganza from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6820 Pine Mill Road.
A magic and balloon show begins at 1 p.m. with trunk-or-treat beginning at 4 p.m. A costume contest takes place from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Taylor Town
The Taylortown Volunteer Fire Department, 10187 FM 1498, is hosting a pancake supper and harvest festival fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages seven to 12, and free for children ages six and under.
An advertisement promoted a free bounce house, hayride, costume contest, cake walk, raffle and games.
The raffle is for a Mossberg Patriot Vortex .308 Win Bolt Action Rifle with a scope and walnut stock. Tickets for the 6:45 p.m. drawing are $5 each or five tickets for $20.
Cooper
Cooper Lake State Park’s Doctors Creek Unit is hosting a creature of the night evening walk at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pelican Point parking lot, 1664 FM 1529 S.
An event listing encouraged interested participants to see nocturnal neighbors; like raccoons, skunks, bats and owls; and to hear the call of coyotes throughout the night.
The listing recommended bringing a red filtered flashlight, bug spray and water bottle, and to dress for the weather.
Park programs are free to the public with a $5 park entrance fee for people ages 13 and older. Children under 12 are always free.
