Special to The Paris News
On Feb. 26, North Lamar ISD third, fourth and fifth grade Gifted and Talented students attended the Destination Imagination regional tournament at Mesquite Poteet High School.
Destination Imagination is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring students to grow as leaders, innovators and creative problem solvers.
Teams are given STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) challenges, each one presented with a story that the team created and must perform.
The challenges are student led; sponsors are not allowed to help create the projects.
Along with the prepared challenge, each team was also given an instant challenge to solve at the contest.
Parker Elementary and Bailey Elementary fourth grade GT teams competed in the Daring Escape Technical Challenge.
The Parker team, composed of Alazar Nava, Adam Joudeh and Hannah Adams, placed first, and the Bailey team, Legend Woodard, Evelyn Walker, Kallen Craig, Marion Spencer, Gabbi Osburn and Karma Dicken, placed second.
The Parker team also had the highest score in the instant challenge.
"This was our first time to compete in this challenge. We really didn't know what to expect, but we never expected to win. That is for sure," Parker GT teacher Britany Creamer said.
The Bailey Elementary fifth grade team, Callen Sheridan, Vivan Foreman, Addi Fortenberry and Rayleigh Allmon, competed in the For the Future Service Challenge.
The team placed first in the service challenge and also received the highest score in the instant challenge competition.
“Watching my students working on these challenges has been so rewarding. They are learning life lessons about teamwork, collaboration, taking risks, and learning from their mistakes. I felt that no matter how far we went in the competition, it would have been a great experience,” said Christi Coe, the Bailey Team Manager and GT teacher. “My students had worked hard, and I was super proud of them going into regionals, but first and second place. We were shocked at first, but now, we are headed to state to do our best,” she added.
Both first place teams advance to the state in Arlington on March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.