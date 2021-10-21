A packed Love Civic Center audience witnessed the transfer of leadership Tuesday night during the 118th celebration of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce during which incoming chairman Jay Hodge encouraged those in attendance to take pride in the community’s potential and to celebrate its perseverance.
“Pride, potential and perseverance is the theme of tonight’s celebration,” Hodge said. “I can not think of three words that better describe who we are as a community. Whether it is a great fire, a tornado, or even a worldwide pandemic, I’m not sure there’s a community with as much guts, grit, resourcefulness and reliance as the 50,000 people who call Lamar County home.”
Guest speaker 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson of the Dallas Cowboys reiterated the importance of perseverance, and of surrounding oneself with successful people in order to reach one’s greatest potential.
“I’d like to add another P to your theme of pride, potential and perseverance, and that’s persistence, because that’s what Drew Pearson is all about,” the celebrated wide receiver said as he emphasized his 38-year wait to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. “You know it’s been a long journey, but through the journey, I’ve learned patience.”
Pearson talked about his steps to success as part of America’s team coached by the great Tom Landry with the famed Roger Staubach as quarterback. During Pearson’s 11 years in Dallas, the Cowboys made the playoffs 10 times, played in seven National Football Conference championship games and appeared in three Super Bowls, winning one.
Pearson recalled one of his most memorable touchdown receptions in a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams his rookie season right out of an unremarkable college career at Tulsa University.
“(Staubach) threw that ball right past those two defenders, hit me on the 50 yard line right between the double eights, and I turned and ran into the endzone untouched for the 83-yard touchdown,” Pearson said. “That’s when I learned the lesson that if you surround yourself with successful people you have a chance to be successful yourself.
“And that’s why this organization is so successful,” Pearson said of the Chamber. “If you surround yourself with successful people, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce will be around for another 118 years.”
Earlier in the evening, outgoing chairman Bryan Glass expressed appreciation for the confidence placed in him during the past year, and noted the Chamber and Lamar County have experienced record attendance at events, new and innovative tourism, record high sales tax income, financial stability and a record 700-plus new members.
“None of these past year successes would be possible if not for countless volunteers, board members that have served and most importantly, the staff,” Glass said. “In my opinion, they are the best in the state of Texas.”
Master of ceremonies Sims Norment announced this year’s award-winners to include Leslie Flynn as Ambassador of the Year, Children’s Advocacy Center as Nonprofit of the Year, Derald Bulls as the Bobby & Imy Walters Volunteer Award recipient, American Spiralweld Pipe Co. as Industry of the Year, Lamar National Bank as Small Business of the Year and Chad Heilberg as the Paris Proud award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.