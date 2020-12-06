Investor David Alarid will soon have his day at City Hall when he presents his plan at a Dec. 14 Paris City Council meeting for an estimated $50 million restoration of downtown historic properties, including the 134-year-old First National Bank building at the corner of Bonham and 1st Street NW.
Alarid also owns the Varner building next door on Bonham Street where he claims a homestead exemption, and the Rogers and Wade three-story building down the street, all in the Paris Historical District. He has recently completed, and gained final approval from state and national historical agencies, for the restorations of the First Church of Christ Scientist building, 357 W. Kaufman St. and the Blake and Hinkle office building that sits in the northwest corner of the bank parking lot across from Crawford’s Hole in the Wall.
City Manager Grayson Path said late last week that Alarid has agreed to attend the December council meeting to share his vision, and perhaps see what options might be possible as outlined in the city’s economic development policy, which Path shared with Alarid in a March 31 email.
Path said he, Mayor Steve Clifford, Mayor Protem Paula Portugal, Building Official Roger Colson and Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen met with Alarid last week.
“It was a very positive meeting, and we are excited to see what opportunities we can work out together,” Path said in email correspondence, explaining any waiver of fees, which Alarid wants, would be something “we would carefully consider, and would likely be part of an economic development agreement negotiated by both parties.”
Also in an email, Alarid said he is “hopefully optimistic,” and shared a proposal he sent to Path and other city officials after the Tuesday meeting. Alarid said he would pay 100% of costs to repair a city-owned sidewalk and damage to the bank’s basement infrastructure underneath if “past misunderstandings and/or legal wranglings” were set aside in exchange for a five-year permit to restore his downtown buildings as long “as I meet national and state historic restoration guidelines.” After meeting with city officials, Alarid said he believes there was earlier confusion on the historical process and its strict requirements, and added, “I believe we are on the right track now.”
“This would be a simple agreement,” Alarid contends. “The city does what it has said it would do to encourage private investment in the downtown area, and the restoration process does not cost taxpayers.”
Alarid said earlier he expects no incentives, but would gladly accept a “feel good contribution.”
According to The Paris News files, Alarid purchased the bank property in November 2015 with plans for the restored building to include a high-end restaurant, a bar and possibly retail shops on the second floor, a hotel and luxury apartments on the third-sixth floors and a cafe and grocery store in the basement.
After purchasing the building, Alarid ran into trouble right away when the west wall started slumping and thought to be in danger of falling, according to newspaper files. In June 2016, the city gave the owner 90 days to repair the wall. Alarid said he could not do repairs until AT&T removed cell towers from the roof, and the city turned off electricity.
The following year, AT&T relocated its towers, the city cut off electricity, Alarid repaired the wall and Paris City Council forgave fines against the building. Because of the tower removal, however, in early 2018 a cell tower leasing company sued Alarid because their tenants, AT&T Mobility Corp, were forced out of a lease. The case settled later in the year, and Alarid turned his attention to his other Paris properties but made no progress on the bank building, citing problems with obtaining city permits.
The City of Paris first installed a chain-link fence around the property to protect pedestrian traffic, and replaced it with a black metal fence in January 2019. Alarid has since boarded the building.
To get a glimpse of Alarid’s vision of the interior of a historically restored First National Bank Building, search YouTube for First National Bank of Paris.
