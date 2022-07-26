The Paris Visitors and Convention Council in partnership with its Visit Paris Texas program, continues its series of free summer concerts in downtown Paris on the square this week with The Wilder Blue.
The concert series will be on the square, with a beer garden, food trucks and vendors surrounding the fountain. Event organizers will close the square to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. the day of the concert, and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drivers through downtown are advised to follow all detour signs.
The show is free to the public. For more information, visit paristexas.gov/.
Formerly known as Hill Country, The Wilder Blue is a five-man supergroup in the Texas music scene, taking inspiration from classic rock, bluegrass, country and folk and earning praise for its storytelling and its five-part harmonies. The band consists of frontman Zane Williams, lead guitarist Paul Eason, drummer Lyndon Hughes, bassist Sean Rodriguez and multi-instrumentalist Andy Rogers.
Opening act is to be The Jared Mitchell Band.
For information on concert sponsors or available vendor spaces, contact paul@paristexas.com for more information.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
