The Paris Visitors and Convention Council in partnership with its Visit Paris Texas program, continues its series of free summer concerts in downtown Paris on the square this week with The Wilder Blue.

The concert series will be on the square, with a beer garden, food trucks and vendors surrounding the fountain. Event organizers will close the square to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. the day of the concert, and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drivers through downtown are advised to follow all detour signs.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

