A “spooktacular” Drive-thru Trick or Treat is planned in downtown Paris from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Participants will be set up about 20 feet apart around Bywaters Park, along South Main Street, to hand candy to those who drive-thru. Plans are to have the Paris Police and Paris Fire departments on hand to assist.
Signs will be placed around the park to help attendees know what to do, a flyer for the event states.
