Trunk or treat

Cameron and Ryan Akard make a stop at a car during trunk or treat at Calvary United Methodist Church in 2010.

 Sam Craft

A “spooktacular” Drive-thru Trick or Treat is planned in downtown Paris from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Participants will be set up about 20 feet apart around Bywaters Park, along South Main Street, to hand candy to those who drive-thru. Plans are to have the Paris Police and Paris Fire departments on hand to assist.

Signs will be placed around the park to help attendees know what to do, a flyer for the event states.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

