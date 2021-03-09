The difference between what the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Lamar County Appraisal District values Lamar County property at is costing Paris ISD $2.7 million in state funding.
State property valuations are hundreds of millions of dollars higher than the valuations determined by the Lamar County Appraisal District, and they have been for years, Paris ISD business manager Tish Holleman told trustees Monday. Paris ISD has been in a two-year grace period during which the Texas Education Agency allowed the use of lower local property valuations for its Tier I funding formula. That grace period ran out Feb. 1, and the TEA switched immediately to the higher state valuations resulting in a financial hit to the district that will persist through the current fiscal year and into the next, Holleman said.
“Our payments for the remainder of the year will be lower each month. … That is no little deal,” she said, adding the move is not “a kiss of death” for the district. “We’re OK, we put fund balance away last year. … We’ve pulled some of it out for the projects that we had to finish, and we will pull some more out to make up whatever difference there is in this year’s budget because you can’t just stop spending on Feb. 4 when you’ve committed all of these things, right down to the light bill. We’re pretty much locked for the moment.”
Paris ISD is appealing state property valuations, and an attorney is working line by line through those state figures to find arguable differences to lower the state’s number, Holleman said. The appeal was to take place mid-March, she said, but that’s been bumped to a later date because of the Covid-19 pandemic and February’s snow storm. The attorney estimates it could be May before the district hears anything about the appeal, and Paris ISD’s fiscal year will end in June, Holleman said. She believes it could be August before new numbers make it into the state’s funding formula.
Answering Trustee Clifton Fendley’s question of whether this is Paris ISD’s issue alone, Holleman said it was because of the property make-up within the district. Paris ISD’s property tax base is comprised of single and multi-family homes and commercial properties, whereas Lamar County’s other school districts have industrial properties.
“Totally different values,” Holleman said.
“That’s the problem. I mean, our local values to correct this next year — our local appraisal district, y’all got appraisals up this year — there’s going to be a big jump next year,” Superintendent Paul Jones said, adding a house across the street from Travis High School of Choice might be valued by the state at $100,000 when its local appraisal is just $50,000 “because we know that house can’t sell for $100,000.”
“I don’t know why we have local values if we’ve got to go by the state values,” Jones said.
Holleman has warned for two years the financial hit was coming despite Lamar County Appraisal District efforts to raise valuations to within 95% of the Comptroller’s Office valuations, as required by state law. As required by the Texas Property Tax Code, the appraisal district must appraise property at 100% of “fair market value.” The Comptroller’s Property Value Study, a state-mandated assessment performed at least once every two years to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district in the state, is used by the Texas Commissioner of Education to distribute funds so school districts have roughly the same number of dollars to spend per student, regardless of the school district’s property wealth.
When local appraisals are below 95% of the state’s figures, state values are used to distribute state funding while a school district only collects taxes based on local appraisals. The difference between the two causes districts a loss in state funding.
State funding makes up the largest percentage of Paris ISD’s revenue followed by local property taxes, but budgeting how much money the district will need from propery taxes is complicated. The district must set its budget by June 30, but certified property tax rolls aren’t available until the end of July. Paris ISD estimated Lamar County Appraisal District figures, and trustees set a tax rate that raised $8.2 million of the district’s $33 million Tier I funding needs. In October, trustees revisited that equation, and using the certified tax roll, increased their property tax revenue for Tier I funding to $8.6 million, Holleman said.
Now that the state valuation numbers are plugged into the formula, the district’s needed property tax revenue has increased to $10.3 million. That’s because Lamar County Appraisal District valued property within the school district at $906 million, whereas the state values it at between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, Holleman told trustees.
