The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting an additional five Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of Lamar County confirmed cases to 470 since reporting began in March. Of the number, seven are travel related and 463 are community spread.
Today's cases include five females, ages 18, 22, 23, 34 and 56.
The 10 cases reported Friday include five females,, ages 27,31, 34 44 and 46, and five males, ages 41/2, 19, 37,47 and 57.
The Covid-19 death count stands at 15 with 295 positive cases recovered and 160 active cases..
A breakdown of total cases by gender and age follows.
- 0-9 3 male 4 female
- 10-19 9 male 17 female
- 20-29- 39 male 63 females
- 30-39- 33 males 53 females
- 40-49 17 male 45 females
- 50-59 39 males 41 females
- 60-69 25 males 31 females
- 70-79 11 males 24 females
- 80 + 7 males 8 females
