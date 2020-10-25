The need for new buses and for facility repairs in excess of funds available at North Lamar ISD may prompt a May bond election, canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Transportation director Keith Hildreth made an emergency plea for five new buses, a couple of pickups and a used vehicle for the police department at a lengthy Thursday night board meeting, and Superintendent Kelli Stewart, in a facility update, said needed roof replacements, building repair costs and other urgent needs are in excess of available funds.
“We are going to resume our discussions with our district Community Advisory Committee at this time to discuss a possible bond election in May,” Stewart said.
Trustees agreed to an immediate lease/purchase of five buses at a yearly cost of $171,000 for three years while approving the purchase of two new pickups and a used vehicle for the police department at an estimated cost of $80,000 to $90,000 after trade-ins.
“We will not be able to make it through the year without these buses, and I feel for student and staff safety pulling large trailers behind suburbans and a small pickup,” Hildreth said of trips to games, band competitions and livestock shows.
In briefing trustees about facility needs, Stewart said a bid for a roof overlay at Cecil Everett Elementary alone came to $226,000, and that adding a roof at Stone Middle School is needed as well. She said repairs are needed in the back hallways and in the cafeteria at Bailey Intermediate, although the superintendent did not go into detail about how extensive the repairs would be.
Stewart also said work is needed at Parker Elementary to replace fascia boards on the outside of the building, intercom systems throughout the district need replacement because repair parts are no longer available and many air conditioning units need to be replaced at a cost of roughly $7,000 each. Playground equipment needs an update and the high school track needs to be resurfaced, she said.
“So our district has needs that are beyond the capacity of our district’s maintenance and operations budget,” Stewart said before announcing she plans to resume talks with the district’s Community Advisory Committee, which made recommendations for a $48.9 million bond election that trustees called in February. Because of Covid-19, the board postponed the election to November at a March meeting, and then canceled the election at a July meeting.
If that bond proposal is revived, it calls for three propositions.
Proposition 1 for $29,980,000 is to build a Pre K through third-grade campus on 35 acres north of the high school on property owned by the district, make improvements to Parker Elementary School, adapt Everett Elementary as a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, and demolish both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools.
Proposition 2, for $1.2 million, is to purchase 10 buses to replenish the fleet.
Proposition 3, for $17.735 million, goes toward improvements at Stone Junior High and North Lamar High School, additions to the high school band hall and district-wide technology improvements. Athletic improvements call for a resurfaced track along with field improvements and synthetic turf for the football field, baseball stadium and softball stadium as well as indoor athletic facility improvements.
