COOPER — The Cooper City Council approved the budget and tax rate at Monday evening meeting.
City officials opted for the effective tax rate, which, given rising property values, considerably lowered the rate to $0.871290 per $100 valuation.
Cooper’s budget and contract with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were also approved at the meeting.
