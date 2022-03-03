Lamar County Commissioners delayed action on a 30-day buyer’s contract on roughly 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. and voted to seek legal advice at a Wednesday morning meeting as the court expressed concern about the condition of several underground fuel storage tanks at the former Shell service station.
The buyer’s contract, prepared by Paris Real Estate, 3011 Lamar Ave., lists Mary Lou Coe as designated broker, Shelley Briggle, sales agent, and Sayana Inc. as seller with the sales price at $579,000 and discloses the underground storage tanks. It calls for $1,000 in escrow with all but $250 refundable if the county terminates the contract after a feasibility study.
Before hearing information about possible implications with the storage tanks and the time it would take to get them checked for leaks and the soil around them tested for possible contamination, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell urged commissioners to delay action on the contract.
“I spent some time yesterday after receiving the proposed contract and had a note from our tax attorney, Jim Allison, who mentions that we should have a contract reviewed by legal counsel, and I think that would be a good idea,” Bell said as he introduced the discussion. “Before we move forward, he recommends environmental inspection.”
The court debated the land purchase at length at a Monday meeting, along with discussion about how to spend roughly $9 million in America Rescue Act money. The court then recessed until Wednesday morning to continue discussions. Commissioners left Wednesday, expressing intent to continue discussions at upcoming meetings.
“I am glad to see you talking about our future needs because this county is growing and we’ve got to make plans for the future,” Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass told the court. “I hope these discussions continue because we need to spend this windfall of money so that it will do the most good and as quickly as possible to be ready for all this growth.”
In other action as a result of this week’s meetings, the court approved the expansion of a reinvestment zone for Mockingbird Solar Center, approved an application process for a historical marker at the Lamar County Services Building, (Old Post Office) and received a racial profiling report from Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, showing no complaints during 2021.
