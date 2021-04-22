CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville City Council agreed to spend $52,000 out of the city’s funds for emergency repairs to the wastewater plant, which stopped circulating on the southside.
The city’s utilities director, Matt McAdoo, explained to the council that the aerators in the southside of the plant had stopped working.
“We’ve been up there with custom PVC rakes to aerate it,” he said.
The bacteria used to treat the wastewater need aeration or they die.
“If you can’t get those microorganisms moving, you can’t treat the water,” McAdoo said. “If that dies, then the rest of the plant dies.”
In order to keep everything going, it would take about $52,000, he told the council. After the $40,000 for the new Tornado aerators, it would be $12,000 for installation and electrical hookup.
He said he’s looked at as many options as he can think of. A friend over at the Bonham wastewater treatment facility offered a Tornado aerator they believed worked.
“He actually gave me a Tornado,” McAdoo said, but “the motor is not good.”
The utilities crew has installed a wastewater jetter to help, and that seemed to keep it moving some, but it’s not enough, he said.
“I know it’s a large cost,” he said. “Of course, this was not in the budget. There’s a fund we’ve been saving up for a bar screen, but without aeration, there’s no point for a bar screen.”
After reviewing the city’s accounts, interim city manager Damien Carrasco told the council there was over $87,000 in the account.
McAdoo told the council that the City of New Boston was installing a new wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $4.7 million, with all the new Texas Commission for Environmental Quality requirements for wastewater. Right now, Clarksville’s facility is grandfathered in at the acceptable levels of effluence in the water discharged by the plant.
“It’s clearer than the water that’s in that creek,” McAdoo said. “It’s sparkling.”
But the city needs to keep it going, he added, and the cost is $52,000, and as each item is purchased individually — the Tornadoes are $10,000 each, they wouldn’t have to go out for bids. As it is, the machinery would take four weeks to arrive, McAdoo said.
Council approved using funds from savings for the wastewater treatment plant to fix the problem, but noted it is still awaiting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the latest stimulus package passed by Congress. The city is expected to receive $669,815.56 from the plan, and McAdoo noted that wastewater treatment facilities were included in approved costs for the plan.
Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson attended Tuesday night’s meeting as well, and informed the council that the county had worked out a solution to the LifeNet Ambulance Services problem. He said the county has found the funds to continue the service — the company was asking for $144,000 — without raising taxes.
“I’m about 98% sure we’re going to be able to handle it with no tax increase or nobody having to pay anything,” he said. “We won’t have a special district created or anything, the county’s going to be able to handle it. It’s pretty good news.”
The service is more important in Red River County because a paramedic rides on each ambulance call, ensuring a higher level of medical care for each ride, which can be critical since the hospital closed a few years ago, and it’s a longer drive to Paris Regional Medical Center.
Right now, residents of Clarksville pay a small fee on their water bill to help cover ambulance service costs, and the county’s adoption of the service would eliminate that fee, Williamson said.
